Stalemate as Hillians draw with Merstham

Burgess Hill Town gained a point as they had a stalemate with Merstham at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Ian Chapman made three changes from the side who drew 1-1 with Margate earlier in the month, with Anthony Di Bernardo given his debut, as well as starts for Joey Taylor and Pat Harding.

Both sides started brightly, with some free flowing football on display.

The first chance, and ultimately the best chance of the game fell to Hillians forward, Pat Harding, who’s strike from just inside the area clipped the outside of Chris Haigh’s post.

Merstham played themselves into the game, and Di Bernardo was called into action late in the half, as Hall’s powerful effort was saved well by the Hillians’ keeper.

The second half started with Merstham on the front foot, Di Bernardo was called into action on a couple of occasions, with some smart saves in troubling conditions. Another golden opportunity fell to Harding, with 70 minutes gone, but the forward’s effort was blocked brilliantly by Tutu Henriques.

There was a late shout for a Hillians penalty, as skipper Gary Elphick appeared to be bundled to the floor, at the back post – but these calls were waved away by the referee.

The game ended with the Hillians remaining resolute against Merstham’s long ball bombardment.

Sponsors for the afternoon, Mark & Lisa from Green Elephants, awarded Hillians’ forward Pat Harding with the MOTM. His namesake, Lee Harding, also received his commemorative plaque for his 200th first team appearance.

Next up for the Hillians, sees high-flying Billericay Town FC come to the Green Elephants Stadium, on Saturday 3pm kick off.