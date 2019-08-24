'Standards, competition and consistency. This is what we showed today' - Crawley Town head coach delighted after Leyton Orient win

Gabriele Cioffi was left 'really happy' after his side fought back twice to beat Leyton Orient today.

More than 400 Reds fans made the short journey to Orient to see goals from Nathan Ferguson and Ollie Palmer (two) win the three points.

Cioffi told the club's website: "I am really happy. Really happy for the supporters who supported for 90 minutes.

"I am really happy they are enjoying their own fire, they are feeling there is something going on. I am happy with us in general.

"Standards, competition and consistency. This is what we showed today."

Cioffi was at pains not to praise individuals and said everyone - even players not at the ground - did the club proud today.

He said: "Even if I could, but I don’t want to mention the individual because even if they have done a great job I think everyone, the 14 players on the pitch and the players who did a training session at Crawley today, which I have been told it was great session, is on fire and everyone is on board, this is the best thing for a manager."

Crawley were made into an early substution when Josh Dacres-Cogley had to go off after 15 minutes.

Cioffi said: "When you have to change your plans after 15 minutes it’s not easy but everyone of the subs was ready so it worked well."

Goal hero has had a frustrating start to the season but showed what he can do with brace. Cioffi added: "I think the best to show your anger and frustration is what Ollie has done and what Filipe have done, it’s what David has done. But we are back on the individual. It’s the us which is the main point."

Crawley now face Norwich City on Tuesday night on the Carabao Cup. Cioffi said: "It’s a long time this club did not challenge a Premier League club. It’s important for us, it’s important to the city, it’s important to the supporter.

"For us it’s a win-win situation because we are guesting a Premier League club and maybe we have a one per cent chance of winning the game and we will fight for that one per cent."