Stephens: We rode our luck at the end but the penalty was soft

Dale Stephens in action at Stoke. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Dale Stephens admitted Albion rode their luck at the end of today's 1-1 draw at Stoke but felt the Potters' late penalty was a soft decision.

Referee Bobby Madley pointed to the spot in the final minute after Dale Stephens was adjudged to have fouled Jese at the back post from a Xherdan Shaqiri cross.

However, Mathew Ryan kept out Charlie Adam's spot-kick, before Lewis Dunk prevented Adam getting the rebound. From the resulting corner, Ryan kept out Adam's low cross before Anthony Knockaert headed a Mame Diouf effort off the line.

On the penalty incident, Stephens said: "I think it was soft. It was an unbelievable save and a great follow up by Dunky as well. I’d got my arm out but my eyes were on the ball. I’d got a little hand just to stop him running around. It happens – it happens every game now.

"If they’d scored the penalty I would be very disappointed now. We probably rode our luck a bit towards the end but I think we probably should have been out of sight first half and in the second we created some good opportunities.

"I think it’s probably a good point overall considering the result last week."