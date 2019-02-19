Substitutes do the job for Haywards Heath Town as they draw level with Horsham and Ashford

A good second half display by Haywards Heath Town sealed the three points against Faversham.

The win meant Heath go level on points with Horsham and Ashford as the play-offs become more of a reality.

It was a poor first half display as both sides seemed to cancel each other out.

Callum Saunders went close very early in the match but a fine save from Will Godmon tipped the ball away from the top corner. Nathan Cooper, Alex Laing annd Melford Simpson had efforts that didn't trouble the keeper as Heath had the best chances early on.

The visitors saw an effort on 17 minutes hacked away and at the other end Sean Roddy saw a well timed volley blocked on its way to goal.

The best move of the half came five minutes before the break as as fine build up saw the ball worked out to Alex Laing and his cross was there for Melford Simpson but couldn't keep his header down.

Faversham responded well and flashed an effort just wide of the post, minutes later Heath had Josh Heyburn to thank as Liam King had the goal at his mercy but Heyburn did brilliantly and tipped the ball over the bar.

A half time substitution saw Kieran Rowe make his return from injury replacing Kane Louis.

After the break Heath seemed to up their game as they often do. Alex Laing hit the side netting early on and Callum Saunderssaw his free kick hit the wall at the expense of a corner.

Faversham were playing well on the break and almost broke the deadlock on 57 minutes with the Faversham striker beating Josh Heyburn to the ball but his attempted lob had to much on it and ended on the roof of the net.

Alex Laing then broke free at the other end finally springing the offside trap but he drew a fine save from Will Godmon and then the follow up from Kieran Rowe was equally well saved and smothered.

The deadlock was finally broken on 66 minutes when Alex Laing was again at the heart of it bursting into the box before sqauring the ball from the byline that Kieran Rowe could apply a simple finish for his 3rd goal against Faversham this season.

Heath replaced Tyrese Gray-Branford after he picked up a knock for Trevor McCreadie and had a shuffle around.

With 70 minutes played Faversham were almost back into the game but Melford Simpson on defensive duties cleared off the line with the follow up snatched at and the ball going wide.

Both sides continued looking for a goal but efforts went over not troubling either keeper.

With the clock running down Melford Simpson drew a foul after being pulled back, Callum Saunders sent the free kick in and Simpson rose highest to head the ball back across goal that Trevor McCreadie had the goal scorers instinct to stab the ball home from inside the 6 yard box and seal the 3 points for Heath.