Sunderland linked with swoop for Wigan Athletic star, Portsmouth ask for more Play-Off tickets - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for Wigan Athletic's Cedric Kipre.

Kipre was the first to be touted with a move to Wearside this weekend - though will only happen if Jack Ross' side are promoted to the Championship, the Sunday People says.

Sunderland's divisional status is set to be decided over the next few weeks as they compete in a two-legged playoff semi-final against Portsmouth.

Portsmouth have asked Sunderland for more tickets for the play-off semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light after having their allocation cut by a third.

As a consequence of last month’s smoke bomb incident on Wearside, the visitors’ ticket allocation has been reduced from 3,222 to 2,000.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin said said: "It is under review, we are still working with Sunderland on it, and hopefully that can be increased."

Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss is being eyed by FOUR higher end clubs, according to the Sunday People.

Having broke through the Sky Blues' youth system, Bayliss, 20, has gone on to establish himself in Mark Robins' starting 11 since his breakthrough in 2017.

That has reportedly prompted interest from Premier League and Championship clubs - including Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Bayliss - who signed a four-year contract last September - has scored three goals and contributed three assists this season.

Paddy Madden has signed a new three-year deal at Fleetwood Town - keeping him at the club until 2020.

The ex-Scunthorpe United man, 29, finished as the Cod Army's top scorer, though admitted his frustration at failing to hit the 20-goal mark.

Nevertheless, Madden is delighted to have signed a new contract and hopes to break some goalscoring records in the future.

In League Two, fans favourite David Buchanan is among eight out-of-contract players who have been released by Northampton Town.

Buchanan was told in a meeting with Curle on Monday that he will not be offered a new deal and that his four-year stint at Sixfields is over.

Sam Foley has also been released, along with Dean Bowditch, Jack Bridge, Luke Coddington and Shay Facey, as well as homegrown academy products James Goff and Joe Iaciofano.

Hibernian are keen on signing Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt, the Scottish Sun reports.

The SPFL club have been casting an over the 28-year-old on several occasions this season as he fired 11 goals this term.

Devitt is out-of-contract this summer, however is said to be in talks over a new deal at the Cumbrians.

That said, interest from Hibs could make negotiations slightly trickier.