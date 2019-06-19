Sunderland make move for Rotherham winger, Portsmouth boss denies Brighton deal for defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Sunderland have made a move for Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor, though are likely to face competition from Luton and Barnsley. (TEAMTalk)

Doncaster Rovers have slashed a £1m price-tag on Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers, Charlton and Millwall target John Marquis. (The Sun)

Released Rotherham United forward David Ball is attracting interest from Sunderland, Blackpool, Lincoln City, Tranmere and Ipswich. (Blackpool Gazette)

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs - including Barnsley, Wigan, Hull, HIbs and Hearts - taking interest in MK Dons man Chuks Aneke. (Sky Sports)

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has denied Brighton have agreed a £3m deal with the Fratton Park club for the services of Matt Clarke. (Portsmouth News)

The Blues have pulled out of a deal to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo because of his wage demands - allowing Sunderland back in the race. (Portsmouth News)

And, George Edmundson, dubbed as Clarke's potential replacement, has turned down a move to Portsmouth as he holds out for a move to Rangers. (Football Insider)

Rotherham have seen a £200,000 plus add-ons offer for Southend midfielder Dru Yearwood turned down - sparking the attention of Bristol City and Middlesbrough (The Sun)

Peterborough United have had a bid accepted for Colchester United duo Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent. (The Sun)

Bolton Wanderers joint-administrator Paul Appleton says the club are very close to finalising a takeover and are working towards a completion date next week. (Bolton News)

Fleetwood Town are set to sign Scunthorpe United winger Josh Morris on a free transfer after he underwent his medical on Tuesday. (HITC Sport)

Norwich are close to signing Rochdale youngster Daniel Adshead for £300,000 - holding off interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern and Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Shrewsbury Town are set to complete a swoop for experienced Millwall striker Steve Morison, despite the 35-year-old only penning a new deal at The Den this year. (Shropshire Star)

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea are keeping tabs on Forest Green Rovers defender Nathan McGinley, formerly of Middlesbrough. (TEAMTalk)

Cambridge United have taken former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolohan on trial ahead of pre-season. (Various)