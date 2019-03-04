Sunderland owner plays down investment talk, Luton Town make third approach for West Bromwich Albion assistant manager - League 1 and League 2 latest

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has played down talks that an American and a Chinese party are in talks to invest in the club.

Reports in the national media on Sunday said overseas parties were keen on investing in the club, however the Black Cats chief has denied that he has received any approach.

Graeme Jones (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He tweeted: "There is always lots of interest in Sunderland but I can confirm I have never spoken to Chinese or American groups about selling/investing in Sunderland."

Donald has stated in the past that he would always consider investment should he come across someone who can take the club forward.

Bradford City will unveil their new manager TODAY following the resignation of David Hopkin last week.

That is the understanding of the Telegraph and Argus, who believe the Bantams have struck a deal with a credible candidate until the end of the season.

Former Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer is the bookmakers' favourite for the role after admitting to the Blackpool Gazette that he was keen on a return to management.

Other names to have been mentioned include Paul Hurst, Kevin Nolan and Steve Evans. Whoever it is, they will have 11 games keep the club in League One.

Luton Town will make a THIRD approach for West Bromwich Albion assistant manager Graeme Jones over the managerial vacancy, according to a report.

The 48-year-old packs an impressive CV having stood alongside Roberto Martinez as Belgium reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

After losing Nathan Jones to Stoke in January, The Sun understands the Hatters twice approached the ex-Everton assistant in but failed to lure him to Kenilworth Road on both occasions.

However, with the club closing in on a return to the Championship, Luton are confident they can tempt him to Bedfordshire in the summer.

Yeovil Town defender Daniel Ojo is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, the Sunday People understands.

The 18-year-old, who signed a professional contract with the Glovers in December, only made his debut last week in a 1-0 win over Cambridge United.

His second start on Saturday brought a 3-2 victory against Morecambe, and his form has not gone unnoticed by club's in the top-flight.

Arsenal have been credited with strong interest in the former Charlton Athletic youngster, who are keen 'to ensure they keep adding the top young talent from across the country'.

Notts County owner Alan Hardy has revealed he has received two takeover offers for the club.

The Magpies chief confirmed he will be meeting with both interested parties within the next few days, having put the club up for sale in January.

"I have now received two formal offers for the purchase of Notts County Football Club which meet my expectations," said Hardy, in a statement on Sunday.

"I will now be meeting both parties in the coming days to understand their future vision and plans for the club before inviting one of them to enter into an exclusivity period in order to undertake due diligence and completion of the sale.

"Further updates will follow in due course and in line with standard confidentiality protocol."