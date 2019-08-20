Sunderland owner rules out bid for Blackpool defender, Tranmere Rovers approach Liverpoool for loan signing - League 1 and League 2 latest news

​Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has ruled out a bid for Blackpool full-back Ollie Turton via his personal Twitter account. (Various)

Donald also revealed on the social media platform that he has turned down bids for popular player Luke O'Nien. (Various)

Tranmere Rovers are have made an approach to sign Liverpool defender Adam Lewis on a season-long loan deal. (Football Insider)

Oxford United are leading the chase to sign Reading winger Garath McCleary, however, no deal is close. (Reading Chronicle)

Bradford City are in talks with Blackpool to sign Jamie Devitt on loan. He only joined the Seasiders in the summer. (Football Insider)

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has admitted he tried to sign Elias Sorensen from Newcastle before his switch to Carlisle. (Gloucester Live)

Mansfield have suspended Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis following an alleged serious breach of club discipline. (Daily Mail)