Supersub Saunders secures Hillians Ladies a place in cup final

A dramatic extra-time winner saw Burgess Hill Town Ladies claim a place in the SCFA Womens Trophy cup final

With the threat of a penalty shoot-out growing by the minute, manager Mark Bishop made an inspired substitution.

Jess Saunders, known for her speed but normally a defender, was brought back on as a forward.

Shortly afterwards, with only a minute remaining, she received the ball on the right, outstripped her opponent and closing in on goal, made no mistake as she placed the ball away from the outstretched arms of the keeper to find the net.

She was immediately lost as all of her team-mates descended on her in jubilation before seeing out the final minute to secure victory.

Played on a very heavy pitch with rain and wind adding to the problems this was never going to be a classic match , and the Hillians were not at their best , but midway through the half Jade Chapman put the Hillians ahead with a high shot into the roof of the net .

Both sides had their chances but it was not until the dying minutes of the half that a goal was scored, Montpelier forcing the ball home in a goalmouth melee to make the score 1-1 .

Within minutes of the restart the Hillians regained the lead through Charley Law but midway through the half Montpelier levelled the score from a free kick and with no further goals the game went to extra time.

The Hillians were delighted to make their way to a Cup final but know that they will have to perform better to emerge the victors.

Squad: Shannon McFadden [capt] , Nia Hall, Ellie Card, Hannah Harvey, Hayley Nash , Jess Saunders;; “Jaz” Somerville, Sadie Ashby, Jade Chapman, Charley Law, Millie Morley Subs used . Penny Gittins, Sophia Pittounikos , Emma Almond, Jess Gray