Sussex Senior Cup final: Bognor Regis Town v Burgess Hill Town player ratings
Doug Tuck's strike in the second-half of extra-time saw Bognor Regis Town overcome Burgess Hill Town 2-1 in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex this evening
Jimmy Wild opened the scoring for the Rocks after just five minutes but Ross Murdoch levelled things up for the Hillians two minutes before half-time. But Tuck's extra-time goal proved to be the winner as Bognor Regis Town lifted the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time since 1987. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
1. Dan Lincoln - 7
Remained untroubled in the first-half but made a huge error in fumbling Becks 25-yard strike in the lead up to the goal. Was the busier of the two keepers in the second-half and did well when called upon. Produced a great stop to keep out Felix in extra-time