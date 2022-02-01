Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1: Late equaliser denies Reds victory at Robins

Jack Powell's first half penalty had put the Reds in front - and John Yems' charges looked certain to claim a win that would have moved them four points off the play-offs.

But Gladwin's dramatic late equaliser deep into second half stoppage time saw the spoils shared.

The results keeps Crawley 13th in League Two, seven points behind seventh-placed Swindon who occupy the final play-off spot.

The hosts controlled the majority of possession in the opening ten minutes but failed to test the Reds defence.

But the visitors responded and created two good chances midway through the half. Tom Nichols headed just wide from Powell's dinked free kick before the Crawley number nine saw his low shot saved after being put through one-on-one by Reece Grego-Cox.

And the Reds' pressure was rewarded four minutes before the break. James Tilley was tripped in the penalty box after a smart corner kick routine.

Powell stepped up and hammered the ball into the bottom corner past Swindon keeper Joseph Wollacott to give Crawley the lead.

Jack Powell opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Crawley Town at Swindon Town. Picture by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The only sour note was the departure of the injured Archie Davies in first half stoppage time.

The second half was light on goalscoring opportunities. Tilley and Tyler Frost had sights at goal, while substitute Ludwig Francillette and Nick Tsaroulla produced great blocks.