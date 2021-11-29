Swindon Town v Crawley Town gets new date and time
Crawley Town’s postponed League Two fixture with Swindon Town has now been rearranged.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:54 pm
The Reds will travel to the County Ground on Tuesday, February 1, kicking off at 7.45pm.
The original fixture was due to take place in early November, but due to international call-ups in the Swindon first-team squad, the fixture was postponed.
Ticket details for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.