Crawley were on the verge of getting three points at Swindon before Ben Gladwin salvaged a point for the home side.

Both Yems and goalscorer Jack Powell commented on how disappointed the dressing room was and how it felt like a defeat in their post match interviews.

John Yems and Jack Payne in the press conference

But in today's press conference for Saturday's game against Stevenage, Yems focussed on how Swindon reacted as a sign of how far his side have come.

He said: "I think it’s a sign of how far we have come with how excited Swindon were with a point against us.

"It’s ok saying how far we have come but it’s how other teams are setting up against us.

"We set our own standards and it’s annoying when you don’t reach them every time but as long as you keep trying and strive to every time those habits become good habits.

"Bradford were disappointed they lost to us and these are clubs who think Crawley are just there to make the numbers up. Teams are now realising we ain’t."

The Reds are back at home after two away games and they will be looking around to turn around their home form after only winning one of their last seven in the league at The People's Pension Stadium. See Elliot Raccio's preview here.

Yems said: "We don’t change whether we are home or away. The desire and will to win doesn’t change.

"I keep saying, don’t forget there is an opposition and they set out to do a job on us like we do when we go away.

"There are two teams out there and if one outplays you, you have to take that.

"We have got to keep sticking at what we are doing and get."

And midfielder Jack Payne, who played a starring role in the draw at Swindon, can't wait to play in front of the home fans again.