Taste of the Terrace: Crawley Town adopt welcome positive approach with early new signings

It seems to me that “the times they are a changin’” at Crawley Town, at least as far as the transfer market is concerned.

When was the last time the Reds had two new signings in place before the end of May?

We have also become used to wholesale end--of-season clear-outs but this time around the bulk of the squad has been retained and the short list of departures was quite realistic.

It was as if the thinking involved had been inspired by the splendid end to the season that saw the defeat of a Tranmere Rovers side that subsequently earned their place in League One with their play-off victory against Newport County.

A great deal of speculation preceded the signing of local lad Ashley Nadesan from Fleetwood Town.

We now hear that a few years back our then manager Mark Yates did not spot his potential but Ashley’s performances for both Fleetwood and Carlisle United reinforced the belief that he has plenty to offer.

We will await his debut with great enthusiasm.

If the signing of Nadesan was widely anticipated the arrival of Mason Bloomfield on a season long loan from Premier League Norwich City was not.

The 22-year-old striker has spent much of his career on loan most recently with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premier League.

He is presently recovering from a broken arm and will have to prove his worth but I am excited by the club’s approach.

Gabriele Cioffi now has numerous attacking options and we must hope he can find an attacking style that makes the best of those opportunities.

The departure of much improved second string goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin should be good for him. Nobody ever anticipated quite how successful Glenn Morris would be between the sticks for Crawley Town.

His place is now sacrosanct and he has seen off the challenge of a number of aspiring young ‘keepers. Mersin fully deserves the chance of establishing himself at this level.

More surprising was the decision to release Bondz N’Gala given the shortage of central defenders.

However, following a blistering start, Bondz was unable to regain the same level of form and became another to perpetually warm the bench.

If Crawley take the same positive approach to strengthening their back line, the signs are good.

We will now be looking out for a reserve goalkeeper and a midfielder with flair to act as playmaker.

The next few weeks should be interesting.