Ten-man Burgess Hill Town show resilience in battling draw with Lancing

Burgess Hill Town celebrate Michael Uwezu's goal in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Lancing on Saturday. Picture by Chris Neal

The Hillians got off to the worst possible start as stopper Taylor Seymour was shown a straight red on ten minutes after handling outside the area. The evergreen Pat Harding was then sacrificed for 17-year-old keeper Tarik El-Hadaoui.

Hill were under the cosh but were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a foul on debutant Michael Campbell. Max Miller stepped up, but saw his low penalty attempt kept out by Lancers keeper Alieu Secka.

Both sides exchanged chances in the second half but it was ten-man Hill who went ahead with 18 minutes to go. Campbell squared the ball for Michael Uwezu to give the Hillians an unlikely lead.

But the lead was short lived as Matt Daniel equalised on 75 minutes before Lancing substitute Ismaila Diallo slammed home four minutes later.

As the game entered its dying embers, the hosts won a free-kick 25 yards from goal, and former Lancer Lewis Finney fired home to snatch a point for Burgess Hill.

Things got better for the Hillians on Tuesday when a Lewis Taylor goal earned a 1-0 home win over Faversham Town.

Lovett said: "Saturday’s game was a tough day at the office, with Taylor being sent off after nine minutes and missing a penalty in the first half.

"We had to quickly adjust our formation and defend resiliently for 80 plus minutes. We soaked up pressure well and then looked fairly good on the counter attack.

“We probably scored our goal at the wrong time. Had we scored in the 80th minute, I think we would have held out, but that wasn't the case.

“I do have to take my hat off to my players, as they kept going to the 90th minute and got the deserved draw out of the game.

“Looking at the big picture, away from the emotion of the game, four of my back five, including the sub keeper were under 19.

"Josh Spinks led by example and was outstanding. We started the game with key players missing and those that played, did a great job.

"After training so hard all week, we felt confident of getting those three points."