'That is massive. At a crucial time too' - Burgess Hill Town fans delighted with new signing

Burgess Hill Hill Town have signed former defender Cheick Toure as they looked to climb off the bottom of the Bostik Premier table.

The Ivorian defender was the Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Year in the 2016/17 season, has returned to the Green Elephants Stadium for the last 11 league games of the season.

Four defeats on the trot has seen the Hillians rooted to the bottom of the table. But the Toure signing will sure up a defence which has let in 21 goals in their last six games.

And the fans are delighted to see Toure back in the green and black. Liam Agate tweeted: "Amazing signing, defence notably struggled after he left, and he should provide much more stability. A good leader as well!"

Mark Longster said: "Welcome back Cheick. It will be great to see your name on the team sheet again", while @BenDBollard tweeted: "That is massive. At a crucial time too."

Simon Wormull's men travel to Potters Bar on Saturday.

SEE ALSO Video: Toure's cracking volley puts Hillians through in FA Cup | 'Tonight’s result doesn’t determine the rest of our season' - Burgess Hill Town lose to fellow strugglers Whitehawk | Haywards Heath Town go joint third after Faversham win - picture gallery