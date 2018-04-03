'The attitude of the players was great they gave us everything again,' Chapman after Dorking defeat

Burgess Hill Town were handed a last minute defeat as they lost 2-1 to Dorking in a home fixture played away.

Whyteleafe Football Club was the venue for the league fixture as Hillians manager Ian Chapman recalled keeper Josh James to the side following a year away from the team with Aaron Smith-Joseph and Emmauel Agyeman also given starts.

Jerome Beckles had the first chance of the game on the 24th minute as his effort was well saved by Josh James and Dan Walker also had an effort sale wide of the post after that.

Wanderers took the lead on 53 minutes when full back Rob Sheridan tried his luck from 35 yards and after a cruel deflection which wrong footed James the ball sailed into the net.

The Hillians levelled up proceedings on the hour as Lee Harding capatalised on a loose ball in the area and slotted cooly past the keeper leaving everything to play for.

Despite chances falling for both sides it was Wanderers who would steal all three points following a break down the right side allowed the ball to be cut back to Lee Harding who lopped it over the head of James.

After the game Hillians boss Ian Chapman said: “We’re not getting the rub of the green at all it’s a fact and the players were excellent last night only to get done by a deflected goal.

“The first goal took a massive deflection and gone in and the second the lads mis-hit it and it’s gone in the top corner. We had a goal disallowed late on for handball, we hit the crossbar at 1-1, we cant feel sorry for ourselves it’s just how it is.

“The attitude of the players was great they gave us everything again but we have to move and and just try and move off the bottom of the league.”

Chapman’s side remain at the foot of the Bostik Premier Division however they have three games in hand over their nearest rivals Tooting & Mitcham United, with the Hillians boss feeling luck is not on their side.

He said: “We played okay last night, we played okay against Merstham and we played okay against Lowestoft and we got three points from them games when we should have got more but that’s been the story of our season.”

Heath back on top after emphatic victory



Heath RAMs reach Cup Final



Ryan backs Murray to bounce back strongly