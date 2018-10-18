The end of October Soccer Schools does not mean the football stops at Crawley Town

As our October Soccer School half term ends this week, we are sure your kids are looking to pursue more football sessions soon. Do you know about our Saturday programme at Crawley Town FC?

Every saturday morning at Broadfield Stadium, we run Mini Reds (between 9-10am), a programme tailored to those boys and girls under the age of six to kick the ball around, to learn the basics of football and have fun making new friends.

Kayleigh Bowers, Football and Sports Development Co-ordinator said: “The sessions comprise of a Warm Up, Ball Skills, Parent Participation Section (helping your children with a variety of different controls and techniques), Shooting, Passing or Dribbling Zones, and finally a Match Zone to put together everything that has been learnt into a game!

Our FA qualified coaches are experienced with this age group, and appreciate the importance of empathy and guidance with younger players, many of whom will be experiencing coaching for the very first time.

This session is ultimately about fun, getting the children started on their footballing journey, and enjoying playing football!”

Our coaches on the Saturday Soccer Centre (between 10:30am-12pm) deliver sessions to help improve a child’s game whilst they have fun.

The Soccer Centre provides an opportunity for children to develop key skills, both technically and socially within the set up at Crawley Town FC and is for boys and girls aged 7–12 years old. Both Mini Reds and the Saturday Soccer Centre are entry level into our football pathway and progression route.

Children can progress from the Soccer Centre into our invitation-only Development and Elite Centres, which helps your child, to further hone their skills and climb the progression ladder helping them with their local youth team and representing Crawley Town FC in additional fixtures against local teams and other pro-Club sides.

Specifically for girls, Crawley Town FC delivers Wildcats, a girls-only programme aimed at those aged between 5–11 years old.

This session takes place every Friday from 5pm – 6pm. In partnership with Sussex FA, the sessions give the girls regular opportunities to play football and take part in an organised setting, where the emphasis is on fun and engagement in a safe environment.

Darren Ford, Head of Community Development said, “The Wildcats sessions take place on a weekly basis, where girls with no or little football experience can have fun engaging with other girls of their age range in sport, try a variety of skills, learn new things and create foundations for lifelong love of sport”.

All of the sessions take place on the 3G Ball Court at Broadfield Stadium (opposite Redz Bar).

For more details on Mini Reds, Saturday Soccer Centre or Wildcats, head to our website and sign your kids up today. www.ctcommunityfoundation.com

