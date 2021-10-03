'The least we should have got was a point - it's a tough one to take' - Crawley Town goalscorer disappointed after Tranmere Rovers defeat

The striker equalised for the Reds after coming on in the second half but a Peter Clarke goal 11 minutes from time gave the home side the win. You can see Appiah's and John Yems' post match interviews below

Appiah said: "Disappointed. We found ourselves in a good position at 1-1 and I felt like the game was there for us and at the least we should have got was a point. It’s a tough one to take.

"The game was different in the second half, we changed the shape slightly it gave us a bit more ground in the game and we tried to create more chances. In the first half we couldn’t quite pull it off

"We were trying and that’s what we are here to do, try and win games but today it’ didn’t go our way."

Appiah linked up well with Sam Ashford and Tom Nichols in the second half at Prenton Park. He said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed it with all the players.

"We have all got a good chemistry and today we didn't quite display it and take three points but I felt there were some good connections."