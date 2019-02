Here, we a look at when each of the 92 clubs were founded - ranking them from youngest to oldest. Click and scroll through the page to discover where your club lies.

1. MK Dons (2004) In light of Pete Winkelman's involvement - taking over at Wimbledon (1899) in 2002. The original Dons relocated and later rebranded as MK Dons following the threat of liquidation. Getty Buy a Photo

2. AFC Wimbledon (2002) After the original Wimbledon (1899) announced in 2002 that there were plans to relocate to Milton Keynes, angry supporters reacted by building their own club, which began in non-league. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Stevenage (1976) Founded as Stevenage Borough following the bankruptcy of Stevenage Athletic, the club changed their name to Stevenage in 2010. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Accrington Stanley (1968) After the originally Accrington Stanley went bust in 1966, the club reformed two years later - celebrating their 50th anniversary last year. Getty Buy a Photo

View more