Callum Saunders brings the ball out of defence.

The play-off gap closes in on Haywards Heath Town - picture gallery

A below par Haywards Heath Town performance and a VCD Athletic win means the play-off zone gap is down to just three points with three games remaining.

Heath suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sevenoaks Town at Hanbury Stadium. Here are photographer Grahame Lehkyj's pictures from the game.

Nathan Cooper on the ball.
Nathan Cooper on the ball.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Omar Folkes wins the ball in the air.
Omar Folkes wins the ball in the air.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Kenny Pogue puts in a challenge.
Kenny Pogue puts in a challenge.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Kenny Pogue holds off the defender.
Kenny Pogue holds off the defender.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3