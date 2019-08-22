'There are a lot of games coming and at Leyton Orient we have a chance to get back on track' - Crawlet Town head coach Cioffi

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi is hoping his side can get back on track against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Reds' decent start to the season hit a bump on Tuesday night when they lost 2-1 to Crewe Alexandra.

And now face a run of Saturday/Tuesday games and Cioff has revealed how he will keep the players going during this period.

He said: "What we are trying to do is keep all the players committed and everyone has to be ready and show us when the opportunity comes for them.

"There are a lot of games coming and at Leyton Orient we have a chance to get back on track."

Orient were promoted last season but siffered tragedy in the summer when manager Justin Edinburgh died aged just 49.

Cioffi said: "We are so sorry for what happened. The club was shocked. It’s life, it’s not football. On the human side we are very sorry but the show must go on.

"I am Christian, I am very sensitive to this stuff and my thoughts are with the staff and family because I can empathise when something like that happens.

"We go as a team to Leyton Orient to try and perform well and the points will be a consequence."

Cioffi is hoping for a big crowd to travel the relatively short distance to Orient. He said: "The support the crowd gave us today [Crewe] was great. I think in this way if everyone is going in the right direction without great expectatio,n it will be a good season."