This is how Crawley's Gareth Southgate celebrated in front of the fans at Wembley after the Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark
The nation woke up this morning in in a euphoric state after watching Gareth Southgate lead England to their first final of a major tournament since 1966.
The former Crawley schoolboy masterminded another victory for the Three Lions, beating Denmark 2-1 after extra-time. And Southgate celebrated brilliantly in front of the England fans at Wembley. You can see the video below.
Southgate now leads them into the final on Sunday where they will face Italy at Wembley.
