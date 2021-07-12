This is how MP Henry Smith thinks Crawley should commemorate Gareth Southgate's achievement

Since taking over as England manager in 2016, the former Hazelwick schoolboy has guided the national team to a World Cup semi-final and the European Championships final.

And Mr Smith tweeted before Sunday's final said: "We already have a Southgate neighbourhood, but should the new Town Hall be named after Gareth - our proud son of #Crawley - or should their be a statue instead?!"

And the vote saw 66.7% go for a statue over 33.3% who wanted to name the new Town Hall after Southgate.

After the final, Mr Smith told the Crawley Observer: "Crawley can be very proud that Gareth Southgate took England to the final of a major tournament, the first time the national men’s team has managed this in 55 years.

"It’s right for our community to discuss how we can best commemorate Gareth’s work.

Gareth Southgate after receiving his runners-up medal after the final