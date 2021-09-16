The Reds are currently 20th in the League Two table and when asked at today's press conference if the current placing concerns him he had a classic 'Yems' response.

"The only position I am worried about in the table is to make sure I am up first for the chicken. That’s the only thing I am worried about," he said.

John Yems after Crawley Town's win against Carlisle United. Picture by Cory Pickford

The League Two table is very tight and if Yems' troops were to get wins at Colchester on Saturday and at home to Harrogate Town on Tuesday, they could rise up as high of the play offs.

Yes, we know it doesn't quite work like that because they would be relying on other results to go their way. But purely looking at the numbers, six points from the next four games could see them rise up the table.

But as Yems pointed out, it works the other way too. He said: "But you lose the two of them and you could be in a relegation position. It's apples and oranges.

"You want to win every game you go into so if you start worrying about that [the table] now you might as well sell the kitten and go and have a drink somewhere. There’s no need to put yourself under that kind of pressure."

The Reds go to the JobServe Community Stadium on the back of their last minute win over Carlisle United last Saturday and Yems said his side have been buzzing.

He said: "Everyone is looking forward to the game especially after last week and nice to see a few boys training again so nothing but positives.

"The lads are always buzzing. It's different when you are not creating things or doing things, we just needed a couple of things to break our way and Saturday it did. You would take scoring in the last minute every game wouldn’t you?"

A couple of weeks ago Yems said he we was frustrated that he couldn't put out the side he wanted to because of injuries. So with the likes of Tom Nichols and Nick Tasroulla returning, is he close to putting out the side he wants? "If I got close to that then I think I would give the game up. Because you are always looking to improve it," he said

"It’s a credit to the lads who have come and done well., You can only put out what you can put out but people surprise you.

"We knew Joel [Lynch] was a good player and it puts your mind at rest. Tony [Craig] has been in hospital this week very ill but he is ok now. So that knocks that back.