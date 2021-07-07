This is what X-Factor star Chico revealed about England manager Gareth Southgate on Loose Woman
Form X-Factor star Chico has revealed he played football with Gareth Southgate when he grew up in Crawley.
Chico whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, made the revelation on ITV's Loose Women this week.
Chico was on the show us to talk about his new song - It's England Time, a remake of his hit It's Chico Time - and revealed he went Hazelwick School at the same time as Southgate and played football together for the same team.
Chico told Loose Women: "No one had a bad word to say about him. You could see he was focussed, Football is coming home - it’s England time!"
SEE ALSO England v Denmark - LIVE: Can Crawley's Gareth Southgate lead England to Euro 2020 final? | Gareth Southgate taken on tour of his home town Crawley in aid of St Catherine's Hospice | Gareth Southgate - the pride of Sussex: The England manager's Euros 2020 so far in pictures