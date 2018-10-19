'This man was a top manager for years but most of all a top man' - Chapman praised as he leaves Burgess Hill Town

Ian Chapman has been praised as a 'top man' after he parted company with Burgess Hill Town.

Langney Wanderers manager Kenny McCreadie tweeted: "This man was a Top manager for years but most of all a Top Man always had time fore you."

When it was announced he was initially taking a short leave of absence from the roile, general manager John Rattle said: "Ian has been with the club for seven years and he’s taken the club to a level of football that we never thought we would be playing at."

And club chairman Kevin Newell said: "Since he joined Burgess Hill Town FC over 6 years ago, Chappers has been an integral part of this club, not only in respect of the first team management but overseeing the progress of the U18’s and U23’s, and has led the first team to the highest level of football that the club has ever played."

