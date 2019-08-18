'This present team has the resolve to get something out of games' - Crawley Town opinion

As we departed the Stadium for our trip to Scunthorpe United, we were all expecting nothing less than a win – with the Red Devils having made a great start to the season and having showed at Walsall in the Caraboa Cup that bringing in other squad members did not diminish the teams resolve and shows how much stronger we are this season.

The 3-2 win at Walsall was well deserved, although the last 15 minutes were extremely tense with the supporters baying for the final whistle to end the game.

So in five years we have finally broken our unwanted record of going out of every senior cup competition in the first round. We now entertain Norwich City next Tuesday week in the second round.

Getting back to Scunthorpe, they were at start of the day bottom of the league, having lost both opening matches, although they put up a great fight against Derby in the Carabao Cup.

We decided to have a bit of a competition on the starting line-up that Gabriele Cioffi would select, suffice to say that none of the entries we received were correct – it’s very difficult to predict what the Red Devils line-up at the start of the game will be.

The game itself was very open with the visitors starting brightly and for the first 25 minutes were on top and should have been ahead as early as the first minute when Ashley Nadesan went very close. Crawley went ahead on the 16th minute when Bez Lubala from a cleverly worked free kick – Josh Dacres-Cogley played a short pass to Lubala who fired pass the keeper into the net.

This fired up the hosts and they started to get a grip of the game and got more and more dominant pushing the visitors back having to defend deep – it was from a corner that the hosts equalised – powerfully headed home by McArdle on 33 minutes.

Changes were made at half time with Camara and Sesay being replaced by Palmer and Doherty – the host continued to dominate, the Red Devils failing to make use of little possession that they had.

Nadesan went close with a header from a great cross from Doherty but then a minute later on 54 minutes Lund put the hosts ahead with a great volley from the edge of the box that gave Morris no chance in reaching.

Filipe Morais replaced Nadesan on 60 minutes and the introduction of Morais the tide started to turn, the Red Devils were now back in the game – firstly Morais went close with a free kick, then another great cross by Dacre-Cogley found Nathan Ferguson at the back post who header the equaliser in front of the travelling support on 74 minutes – game on – Lubala was then brought down in the penalty area – spot kick awarded – a great save by the keeper kept the scores level, another shout for a penalty moments later, then another shot by Grego-Cox went close and Lubala again who’s curing shot was parried on to the post and away.

It was all one way traffic, time wasting by the hosts was then the name of the game – keeping a point and getting them off the bottom of the league.

Two points dropped, probably, but Scunthorpe are not a poor side – last season we would have come away with nothing – this present team has the resolve to get something out of games, it won’t happen all the time – but they just don’t give up.

Man of the match as voted by supporters on the coach went to Bez Lubala, he is certainly becoming a fans favourite – that’s three goals in three league matches.

The Red Devils continue their season with a home match with Crewe on Tuesday evening, who beat Walsall 1 – 0 – it’s going to be another hard game - next League Away match this Saturday.

Leyton Orient - Saturday 24th August – the supporters coach will depart from the stadium at Midday and cost will be £20.00 with under 14’s travelling for £15.00 provided that they are with an Adult. We now only have limited seat available as only one coach is travelling.

Portsmouth - Tuesday 3rd September in the EFL Trophy 7.45pm kick off = we are hoping to run a supporters coach to this game, departing from the Stadium at 5.00pm cost is £20.00 – provided we have 20 supporters booked on we will run it.

To book on any of our coaches please contact Alain – Phone 07771 – 792346 - E mail alain_harper@Icloud.com