Three Bridges stunned Haywards Heath Town at Hanbury Stadium with a 2-0 win.

Goals from Tom Tolfrey and Andrew Sesay gave Bridges the win. Photographer Lehkyj was at the game, here is a selection of his pictures.

Jack Hartley controls the ball while under pressure.

Hamish Morrison gets away from a defender.

Tom Summerfield attacks down the wing.

Jack Hartley beats defender.

