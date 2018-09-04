Tighe scores a screamer as Burgess Hill Town progress in Velocity Cup

Connor Tighe scored a screamer as Burgess Hill Town enjoyed a their first win of the season.

The Hillians beat Faversham 2-1 away in the Velocity Cup to give them a boost before their FA Cup tie against Folkestone on Saturday.

The Hillians dominated the opening 20 minutes, playing some fantastic flowing football but the hosts grew into the game as the half progressed.

But it was just two minutes after the break when Connor Tighe gave the Hillians the lead with a stunning right footed volley flies into the top right corner.

Tighe was then involved in the second on 67 minutes when he did brilliantly to beat the offside trap, and found Pat Harding, who made no mistake from six yards out.

Ashley Miller pulled one back on 80 minutes but it wasn’t enough as it was Ian Chapman’s side who progressed.

Hassocks also enjoyed a cup win when they beat Bexhill United 3-2 in the Peter Bbentley Challenge Cup.