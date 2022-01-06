Lynch’s original deal expired on the January 3, having joined the club in September. Since his arrival at The People’s Pension Stadium, Lynch has made nine appearances, scoring two goals from centre-back.

But the former Brighton, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and QPR defender is now delighted to be staying in his home county of Sussex for longer.

The 34-year-old has found a new lease of life at the club after a time out the game after being released by Sunderland. But after getting hold of John Yems' number, Lynch said: "I just rang the gaffer. Over the summer when I was out of contract there were four or five deals and offers that fell through at different clubs. I was trying at one point to go abroad. Things weren't going right."

And now the rest is history and Lynch could not be happier.

"It’s a good atmosphere at the club, he sad. "It's enjoyable. Playing under different managers over the years some situations at some clubs are different. It’s nice to enjoy driving to into training and looking forward to it.

"I am lying in bed at night with a bit of a buzz looking forward to going to training the next day. It’s a great atmosphere to come into, they are all good lads. I have been in squads where some lads are a bit of trouble or whatever but it’s a good group.

"For me what I have been through, it’s been tough, a real eye-opener, not just in football but in life. It might sound stupid to people who think ‘he’s been a footballer, he’s earnt loads of money’ but it’s been real tough.

"But to be given this opportunity and to be so welcomed has been the best thing about it."