Tranmere Rovers v Crawley Town preview: Reds look to extend unbeaten run in trip to Rovers

Action from Crawley Town's clash at Tranmere Rovers in the 2020-21 campaign. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Reds were victorious in both fixtures against Tranmere last season, with them winning 4-0 at The People’s Pension Stadium and 1-0 at Prenton Park.

The chances of Crawley replicating that 4-0 win seem rather slim. Rovers have conceded just three goals over the course of their nine league games, with four scored.

Crawley’s attacking threat will really need to shine in order to beat the Tranmere defence, with only Rochdale, Scunthorpe United and Newport County scoring against them this season in the league.

But Crawley’s attackers come into the game in good form, with Will Ferry picking up his first professional goal against Bradford, which you could see coming given his recent performances.

The rest of the team should also be flying with confidence. Crawley have been putting in some excellent performances recently and thoroughly deserve their unbeaten run.

Tranmere will put this run to the test though as they will want to leapfrog Crawley in the table. It’s not been a fantastic start to the season for Tranmere, but all it takes is a couple of wins and they’ll be right up near the automatic promotion places.

They’ll have to do it against Crawley without left-back Calum MacDonald after he was sent off last Saturday during Tranmere’s 0-0 draw at Forest Green Rovers for a second bookable offence.

That was their third 0-0 of the season and Tranmere fans will be hoping manager Micky Mellon can get them back to playing how they did when they won back-to-back promotions from the National League through to League One.