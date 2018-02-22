TRANSFER GOSSIP: Portsmouth tracking Crawley Town defender Yorwerth

Portsmouth are reportedly tracking Crawley defender Josh Yorwerth.

The Portsmouth News are reporting that according to Mail Online, Kenny Jackett is closely monitoring the Wales under-21 international.

Paul Cook’s Wigan have also been linked to the Cardiff City academy graduate.

Yorwerth moved to the Reds on loan from Ipswich in September 2015 before making that switch permanent the following summer.

The 22-year-old has made 92 appearances for Crawley and has been a key player in Harry Kewell’s League Two play-off-chasing side this season.

Yorwerth penned a new contract to keep him at the Broadfield Stadium until 2020 last September.

However, Crawley reportedly want to offer the Bridgend-born talent a fresh deal this summer to fend off any potential suitors.