Transfer latest: Brighton target En-Nesyri, Maupay and Webster in £60m spending spree

This weekend could prove pivotal for Brighton as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their third season in the Premier League.

Albion reportedly have bids pending for two strikers and a defender with a combined estimated value of £60m.

The club are said to have bid £18.2m for Leganes’ Morocco international striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The pacey, 6ft 2ins centre forward scored 12 goals last season in La Liga, including a hat-trick against Real Betis. West Ham are also keen on the 22-year-old who also netted twice for his country during the Africa Cup of Nations.

En-Nesyri was in the Morocco squad for the 2018 World Cup and scored against Spain in the group stages after coming on as a late substitute.

The left-footed forward joined Leganes from Malaga last year and an £18m plus fee would deliver a healthy profit on a player they signed for £4.5m.

Brighton are also said to be close to completing a club-record £20m deal with Bristol City for centre-back Adam Webster. The arrival of Webster could see Brighton’s £4.5m signing Matt Clarke join Derby County on loan.

Albion are also favourites - ahead of Aston Villa - to land Brentford’s French striker Neal Maupay who impressed in the Championship last season.

Maupay, 22, arrived from St Etienne in the summer of 2017 and the £20m rated forward has scored 37 league goals in his first two seasons.

Meanwhile, Albion’s Premier League match at home to last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday October 5 will be broadcast live on BT Sport, at an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

It will be Tottenham’s third visit to the Amex, after Spurs secured a 2-1 win over Albion in last season’s fixture, which followed a 1-1 draw between the two sides in April 2018.

The game is Albion’s second live UK TV broadcast pick of the new season, with the match away at Newcastle United on September 21 set to be shown on Sky Sports.