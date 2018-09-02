Tuck and Brivio leave Burgess Hill Town, Wormull comes in

Assistant manager Stuart Tuck and midfielder Jack Brivio have left Burgess Hill Town.

In a statement on the club's website, Ian Chapman announced the news as well as naming Simon Wormull as new first team coach.

Ian Chapman

He also said there's no hiding the club needs help after a disappointing start.

Here is Chapman's statement in full. "With Tucky (Stuart Tuck) deciding to step down, I would like to welcome, Simon Wormull, to the club as First Team Coach. Simon is a person I know very well, and has vast experience and knowledge. He has coached at Crawley Town and Lewes, and played at a high level.

"There’s absolutely no hiding that we need a bit of help after a disappointing start to the campaign, and I’m sure Simon will be a great addition to my staff. Sometimes in football, you need someone to come in with new ideas to help you move forward – hopefully Simon can be that man.

"Apart from the Enfield game, the others have all been tight affairs, and I’m positive that one win will turn our season right around.

"I would like to thank Stuart Tuck for all the time and effort he put into this football club. I fully understand his reasons for stepping down, and I honestly couldn’t have had a more honest and professional man alongside me over the years. I would like to wish Tucky all the best for the future, and I really hope he stays in the game, because he’s a proper footballing man.

"Lastly, I’d like to announce that Jack Brivio has today left the club. We wish Brivs all the best for the future, and we will be finalising his replacement over the next few days.”