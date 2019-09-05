UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round up: Andone scores in Romania defeat, Duffy and Ireland claim dramatic point

Brighton & Hove Albion trio Florin Andone, Shane Duffy and Beram Kayal suffered mixed fortunes in this (Thursday) evening's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Andone got on the scoresheet but couldn't prevent Romania from falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Spain in Group F.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gave the Spaniards the lead from the penalty spot after Arsenal's Dani Ceballos was brought down by Ciprian Deac.

Spain doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half. A delicious outside of the boot pass from Ceballos found Jordi Alba in the box. The Barcelona defender then squared the ball to Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer who applied the finish.

Andone, who sealed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray on September 2, was brought on for Claudiu Keseru on 56 minutes and made an instant impact.

The forward had only been on the pitch for three minutes before he pulled a goal back. Andone nodded home from close range to make it 2-1 but, despite Diego Llorente being shown a red card with 11 minutes to go, Romania couldn't steal a point.

Romania occupy fourth in Group F, with seven points from five games, and host second-from-bottom Malta on Sunday (5pm kick-off).

READ MORE Solly March: We should have more points but we will be winning again soon | Ian Hart: Anthony Knockaert, Jurgen Locadia and Florin Andone departures show it's Graham Potter's way or the highway | Webster or Duffy? Brighton’s £20m Defender eager to keep his place after Premier League debut at Manchester City

Duffy's Republic of Ireland remain unbeaten and top of Group D after a dramatic 1-1 home draw with Switzerland.

The first half saw little in the way of goalmouth action but the Swiss did take the lead on 74 minutes.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar took the ball out of defence, strode up-field, and steered a low driven shot into the corner from 15-yards out.

But with five minutes remaining, David McGoldrick scored his first goal for his country to snatch a vital point.

The Sheffield United forward guided his header home from James McClean's cross to send the Aviva Stadium into raptures.

Mick McCarthy's side sit three points ahead of Denmark, who cruised to a 6-0 victory at bottom-of-the-table Gibraltar, with 11 points from five games but have played a game more than the Danes.

The Republic of Ireland's next UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier see them travel to fourth-placed Georgia on October 12 (2pm kick-off). The Irish host Bulgaria in a friendly on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

READ MORE Crofts back in action as Brighton under-23s progress at Wimbledon | The state of play with every Brighton player after the European transfer window | How Brighton could line-up now the European transfer window has closed

Israel's chances of qualifying from Group G took a hit following a 1-1 home draw with North Macedonia.

After a goalless first half, Eran Zahavi put the Israelis ahead on 55 minutes with a 25-yard thunderbolt.

But the Macedonians hit back nine minutes later to level. A cross from Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski found Arijan Ademi who headed home to see the spoils shared.

Kayal, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, came off the bench to replace Omri Ben Harush on 64 minutes. Former Seagull Tomer Hemed also came on as a sub, taking the place of Moanes Dubbur on 75 minutes.

Israel, who have taken eight points from five games, lie four points behind Group G table-toppers Poland in second but have played a game more.

The Israelis travel to second-from-bottom Slovenia on Monday (7.45pm kick-off).