Haywards Heath Town's Sussex Senior Cup match Brighton and Hove Albion u23s as been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Referee Kieran Fiddler held the inspection this afternoon and the pitch remained frozen all over.

Burgess Hill Town’s Bostik Premier League fixture away to Enfield Town FC was also called off after an inspection due to a frozen pitch. A new date for this fixture will be re-arranged shortly.