Holders Brighton and Hove Albion u23s beat Haywards Heath Town 2-1 in Sussex Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

The game was played at the third attempt after the first two scheduled dates were postponed because of the weather.

Max Miller takes on two defenders. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

But the game was finally played on Wednesday with Albion going through to face Whitehawk in the quarter-finals.

