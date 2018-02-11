Video: Haywards Heath Town v Crawley Down Gatwick - slideshow of action

Two goals in two minutes from Niam Rouane and Melford Simpson earned Haywards Heath Town a point on a difficult day at Hanbury.

Conditions of the day obviously had an affect on the SCFL Premier league games as only one game was postponed of the remaining nine fixtures it produced a whopping 47 goals.

Jamie Weston weighs up his options. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

In the first half of the match Heath in truth never really got going, the returning Melford Simpson gave Heath a different dimension to their play but he was on the receiving end of endless fouls against him where he had been seen to impede the opposition.

The most frustrating of these came in the 15 minute where Simpson headed in to what seemed like give Heath the lead only for it to be ruled off for a push.

Up to this point in the game both sides had created half chances with Heath's best from Jamie Westonwhich the keeper saves well, the visitors didn't call Josh Heyburn into action but went close firing just wide.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 21st minute, a well played ball down the left split Joel Dalyand Karly Akehurst and Nick Sullivan squared the ball for captain Michael Spence to guide into the back of the net.

Heath looked to respond through Joel Daly but his fine strike from just over 20 yards deflected off the covering defender and just the wrong side of the post.

As the half almost hit 45 minutes Heath were forced into an early substitution with Jack Langford unable to continue Max Miller replaced him. Half time team talks took a new turn with almost the last kick of the half, Kane Louis lost possession on the edge of the Crawley Down Gatwick box and a fast counter attack caught Heath square and this time Nick Sullivan went from provider to scorer rounding Josh Heyburn and finding the bottom corner.

No doubt the management of the blues asked for a response after the break and Heath started the half almost camped in the visitors half. The visitors absorbed the pressure well and did manage a strike that hit the side netting, at the other end Max Miller struck a good effort from 20 yards that the keeper did well to gather at the second attempt.

Heath continued their pressure but again the young keeper saved well from Callum Saunders with his feet before his defence cleared. Yellow cards started to be issued with Karly Akehurst and Jamie Weston receiving cautions for Heath and Michael Belli for CDG , Callum Saunders was again denied on 59 minutes with the keeper dealing well with the strike straight at him.

Heath made a tackical switch on 65 minutes with Tom Graves replacing George Hayward and after a shuffle around the change made a real difference.

CDG saw a a good ball in on 67 minutes headed over by their skipper that he should have got on target.

On 71 minutes Heath were back in the game, Karly Akehurst now in a more advanced role won the ball back 25 yards out from the CDG goal, the loose ball fell into the path of skipper Niam Rouane and his first time effort from distance found the bottom corner despite a slight deflection on the way.

One almost immediately became two as Heath completed the job of getting on level terms, with 73 minutes on the clock Callum Saunders saw the keeper slightly off his line and looked to lob him, the keeper managed to back peddle to keep the ball out but it fell just a yard from goal and Melford Simpson force the ball over the line from a yard out to score on his return.

Heath made their final change of the afternoon with Alex Laing replacing Kane Louis, Laing suddenly gave an extra spark with direct running but Heath couldn't create anything clear cut from them.

The match hit 90 minutes and we played an extra 10 for some reason, the final chance of the match fell to Max Miller but with just the keeper to beat it was a good save with his outstretched foot that went into the air and found Callum Saunders but his good header was headed off the line by the covering defender Marc Pelling, it was bad news for the CDG substitute Dan Sullivan as the assistant referee saw an off the ball incident and he was shown a straight red card.

Neither side could find that winning goal and the points were shared.

Manager Shaun Saunders said: "I was disappointed with our first half performance but i got the reaction I wanted after the break, we will pick ourselves up and go again on Tuesday at Eastbourne Utd."