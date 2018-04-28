Video: Hillians fans celebrate staying up

Burgess Hill Town lost 3-2 at Harrow Borough, but the fans can be excused for celebrating.

Ian Chapman's men just needed to equal or better what Tooting and Mitcham did on the final day to survive the drop to the Bostik South. And although the Hillians lost, Tooting lost 2-0 to Met Police therefore Chapman's men stay in the Bostik Premier for a fourth consecutive season. Middy columnist Colin Bowman tweeted the video below of the fans celebrating.

