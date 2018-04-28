Video slideshow: Haywards Heath Town presented with trophy

Haywards Heath Town were presented with the SCFL Premier Division title trophy after their win at Chichester City.

Southern Combination Football League chairman Steve Nealgrove presented the trophy to Naim Rouane and Tom Graves after their side hammered Chichester to secure the title.

Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was on hand to catch the celebrations.

The Heath players celebrate. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj