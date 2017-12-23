Video: Watch highlights from Burgess Hill Town's seven-goal thriller with Billericay

Burgess Hill Town lost 4-3 to Bostik Premier leaders Billericay Town.

The Hillians led 3-2 at half time before Glenn Tamplin's side hit back in the second half to win. You can watch the highlights below

Joey Taylor gave Ian Chapman's side a ninth minute lead before Brannon O'Neill made it 2-0 on 16 minutes. B ut just a minute late it was 2-1 when Matt Paine scored for the Essex side.

Pat Harding made it 3-1 on 30 minutes before Louie Theophanous reduced the deficit right on half time.

It took eight minutes after the break for Billericay to equalise through Sam Deering. Jake Robinson then gave the visitors the lead in the 68th minute in front of the 513 strong crowd at the Green Elephants Stadium.