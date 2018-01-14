Visitors Harrow take the points at Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Town suffered a home defeat to Harrow Borough, losing 3-2.

Ian Chapman gave new signing, Stephane Ngamvoulou his debut, in what was the only change to the starting line up from Tuesday’s game – against Dorking Wanderers.

On what was a chilly afternoon at the Green Elephants Stadium, the visitors, Harrow Borough certainly came out with fire in their bellies.

Within the opening seven minutes, Harrow found themselves two goals up, with Bryan and Moss capitalising on a lacklustre Hillians start.

The Hillians began to wake up as the half developed, and in the 32nd minute, Connor Tighe made it three goals for as many games, as him and Garrod linked up well, with Tighe’s strike beating Minter at the near post.

The Hillians started the second half much brighter. In the 57th minute, Lee Harding passed up a golden opportunity to level the scores, as he blasted over from close range, following Ngamvoulou’s parried effort.

Eleven minutes later, the Hillians’ hard-work paid off, with Lee Harding’s corner being nodded on by skipper Elphick, and debutant Ngamvoulou powered his header past Minter at the back post.

Di Bernardo then made a brilliant save, on 73 minutes, clawing Preddie’s header out of the top corner. However, in the 82nd minute, Di Bernardo failed to work out his angles, and allowed George Moore’s strike to fly in at the near post. The game petered out, with the Harrow back line holding firm – preventing any chance of another Hillians equaliser.

Next up for the Hillians, sees attention turned to the Sussex Senior Cup quarter final, on Tuesday night (15th), as Saltdean United are the visitors at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Admission prices are reduced for this fixture: Adults – £7, Concessions – £3, U18s – FREE, Season/400 Club Tickets are NOT VALID for this fixture.