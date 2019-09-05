Vote: Crawley Town forward up for League Two Player of the Month

Crawley Town's Bez Lubala has been nominated for August's PFA League Two Player of the Month Award and you can vote to help the forward scoop the award.

The Congolese starlet, who joined the Reds from Birmingham City in the summer, has hit four goals in five league games for The People's Pension Stadium outfit.

Lubala's electric early season form has helped Gabriele Cioffi's side up to eighth in the table after taking ten points from their opening six fixtures.

You can vote to crown the 21-year-old as August's stand out League Two. To cast your vote for the young forward please visit http://po.st/PFAVOTE.

Voting starts at 11am, September 5 until 8am, on September 6.

Lubala has been nominated for the award alongside Newport County's Tom King, Mansfield Town's Danny Rose, Colchester United's Luke Norris, Forest Green Rovers' Joseph Mills and Bradford City's Kelvin Mellor.

