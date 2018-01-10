Warning graphic content: Video of horrific clash of heads which led to Burgess Hill Town game being called off

Here is the video footage of the the clash of heads which saw the Burgess Hill Town v Dorking Wanderers game called off last night.

Ian Chapman’s men were 2-0 with 20 minutes to go at the Green Elephants Stadium when Dorking’s Matt Briggs came off worse in a clash with Hillians skipper Gary Elphick. Back Of The Net (@OfficialBOTN) tweeted the video, which you can see below

Briggs was reportedly unconscious for five minutes and paramedics were called. After treatment from paramedics he was able to walk to the ambulance and has suffered severe concussion and suspected fractured cheekbone. Briggs spent the night in Worthing Hospital.

It has been reported that Briggs has been referred to a facial specialist after sustaining multiple facial fractures.

Elphick suffered a cut to his head and that has been glued.

