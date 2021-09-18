Watch Crawley Town boss John Yems and goal hero Jack Payne's post-match interviews following Colchester United victory

Haywards Heath RFC reluctantly withdraw from London 1 South - read their full statement here

News you can trust since 1881

Haywards Heath Town battle past Lancing to go level with leaders

Somerset through to Vitality Blast final

Six Sussex sides go for FA Cup glory this weekend

Crawley Town commence installation of new LED screen

Sussex at Vitality Blast Finals Day - RECAP: Sussex lose to Kent Spitfires in semi-final despite Garton effort - see Luke Wright reaction

Nicole finishes Hickstead season on a high with Grand Prix win

Sussex stars and cricket community pay tribute to well-known Horsham president

Haywards Heath RFC reluctantly withdraw from London 1 South - read their full statement here

Payne's strike saw John Yems' side beat Colchester United 1-0. You can watch their post match interview below.