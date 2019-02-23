Watch Gabriele Cioffi react after Crawley rescue late draw against Macclesfield

Gabriele Cioffi said a draw was the least his Crawley side deserved against relegation threatened Macclesfield this afternoon.

Watch the Italian boss' post match reaction here.

Crawley boss Gabriele Cioffi alongside counterpart Sol Campbell. Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley boss Gabriele Cioffi alongside counterpart Sol Campbell. Picture by Steve Robards