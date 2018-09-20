We'll be very wary of Harry Kane - Glenn Murray

Glenn Murray says Brighton will be very wary of Harry Kane at the Amex this evening.

The Tottenham frontman has failed to score in his past three matches and has netted just twice in six games this season.



Several pundits have said the striker appears tired and out of form but Murray says Albion will be wary of any backlash from this summer's World Cup golden boot winner.



He said: "Harry Kane is always a worry, he's a born goalscorer. That's what he does.



"People start questioning him and that's when he pops up and gets a hat-trick, so we'll be wary of Harry Kane, very, very wary."



Spurs go into tonight's match on the back of three successive defeats, while Brighton have fought back from 2-0 down to draw their last two Premier League games.



Murray said: "We'll be confident and we'll be cautious. We'll do our homework and we'll have to play very well one to 11 to get something out of the game and that's what we'll be aiming to do.



"We'll do our homework and work on how we're going to stop Spurs playing. They're a very good football team and we'll go into the game to try and get some points out of it."

