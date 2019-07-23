Weekend of contrasting fortunes for Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town

Haywards Heath town beat Romford 4-2 away from home on Saturday. A hat-trick from Callum Saunders and a superb hit from Trevor McCreadie ensured a win in preseason for Heath.

Heath started off with a lot of energy but conceded against the run of play as the hosts capitalised on a slip in midfield allowing a Romford player to coolly chip the off the line Luke Glover.

Heath then had to replace Jamie Weston with Matt Boiling after the left back picked up a muscular injury.

However, within a minute of conceding, the Heath were back on level terms after a superb 20 yard strike from McCreadie.

Heath made it two in the 26th minute as Callum Saunders fired the ball in the back of the net after a brilliant solo run.

Romford were then back in the game after converting a penalty in the 38th minute after Kieran Rowe was adjudged to have bought a Romford player down.

On the stroke of half time, Heath themselves were awarded a penalty after Saunders was brought down in the box. He stepped up and missed his penalty after the keeper had guessed correctly, fortunately for Saunders ha made no mistake on the rebound to retake the lead back for Heath.

Heath were awarded another penalty later on after foul in the box from a Nico Hutton cross. Saunders stepped up and finished to complete his hat-trick to make it four.

Haywards Heath's next fixture will be away at Hassocks on Thursday, July 25.

Hassocks beat Upper Beeding 5-0 away from home and will play Storrington away on 27th July.

Burgess Hill Town lost 6-1 to Carshalton Athletic with Aaron Smith-Joseph scoring the only goal for the Hillians in the 79th which provided the only bright spot in an otherwise dominant performance from Carshalton.

The game started off at at frantic pace as the hosts were awarded two penalties with the first four minutes, the first being saved by Mitch Bromage, but the latter being put away.

The hosts then extended their lead before making it three in the 12th minute.

Carshalton made it four in the 27th minute before making it five before half time to give the hosts a commanding lead.

Simon Wormull made wholesale changes and it seemed to work as Smith-Joseph scored the Hillians only goal after the superb solo effort.

The hosts then made it six after a thunderous hit from 20 yards out to cap off a dominant display from Carshalton Athletic.

St. Francis Rangers lost 3-2 to AFC Varndeanians with both goals coming from Ramsis. The Rangers' squad also featured five 16-year-olds.