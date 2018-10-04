West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wary of Brighton & Hove Albion's threat

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini expects a difficult game when his side visit Brighton tomorrow evening.

The Hammers head into the contest unbeaten in three Premier League matches, after losing their opening four league games.



They have two more points than the Seagulls but speaking to www.whufc.com Pellegrini said: "Brighton have a strong team and had the same manager for a couple of seasons, so we must be aware of them. We expect always a difficult game against every team, for different reasons.



"In the Premier League every game is different. Brighton also beat Manchester United and they are at home so we have to be very clear in the way we approach the game."



Asked about his side's form, Pellegrini said: "We are improving. I don't know if we are in our best moment, especially in the three games last week. But we must be careful and keep improving because every game in the Premier League is very difficult."



Javier Hernandez is back in training but Pellegrini says the striker still needs a few more days to be in his best shape. Andy Carroll is still a couple of weeks away from returning and Carlos Sanchez is set to have knee surgery in two weeks or so.



Marko Arnautovic has a slight knee problem but is set to play against Brighton.



Pellegrini said: "Marko has a lot of power and he will also keep improving because he can give more. He can score more goals and he must have a complete season.



"He has some problem in his knee but he has started the season well. When you are a top player, you must always seek to perform well and to score."

